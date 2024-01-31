ARCH ENEMY - "The Eagle Flies Alone" Video Viewed Over 100 Million Times

In 2017, Arch Enemy released a video for the song "The Eagle Flies Alone", from their tenth studio album, Will To Power. Now, in 2024, that video for "The Eagle Flies Alone" has been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube (100,030,680 views to be precise).

The director of the video, Patric Ulleaus (In Flames, Amorphis, Children Of Bodom, Dimmu Borgir) commented: "I’m thrilled to share some great news: the music video for 'The Eagle Flies Alone' by Arch Enemy, a project I had the privilege to direct, film, and edit, has now reached over 100 million views on YouTube!"

"This milestone is more than just a number to us. It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion that went into creating something we hoped would resonate with fans around the world. Seeing this level of engagement and appreciation is incredibly rewarding."

"A huge thank you to Arch Enemy for trusting me with their vision, and to every single person who watched, liked, and shared the video. Your support means the world to us and fuels us to keep creating. Let’s keep the momentum going! Here’s to hitting the next milestone together Arch Enemy."

Arch Enemy also commented on this tremendous achievement: "THANK YOU for 100 MILLION views on 'The Eagle Flies Alone'. We appreciate your support. See you on the road in 2024."

Back in 2017, Arch Enemy guitarist and songwriter Michael Amott stated: "Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico last year, but fear not - Arch Enemy hasn't gone Mariachi on you! On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic warcry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world. We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing! The end result was totally worth it, it turned out beautifully. I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!"

Arch Enemy will be touring Asia in April and May. That will be followed by a trek across The UK and Europe in October and November. Their complete tour schedule can be found at this location.