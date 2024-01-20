ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ And Former DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS Announce "Fool's Parade" Livestream

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz and former Delain singer Charlotte Wessels recently release the collaborative single, "Fool's Parade", inspired by Oscar Wilde's Ballad of Reading Gaol. They initially released this song on October 13th, 2022 via their respective Patreon pages.

They have checked in with the following update:

"Hello friends, we'll be doing a shared livestream on the 28th of January, 8PM CET to tell you all about Fool's Parade, answer your questions, and more! Go to the link in our bio ("Fool's Parade Hangout") to fetch the password for the livestream. We hope to see you there!"

Head over to the Patreon.com/AlissaWhiteGluz and Patreon.com/CharlotteWessels Patreon pages for more music.

Alissa and Charlotte performed "Fool's Parade" live in Utrecht, Holland on October 23rd, 2022. Check out fan-filmed video below.