ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ And Former DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS To Officially Release "Fool's Parade" 2022 Patreon Single This Friday

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz and former Delain singer Charlotte Wessels have checked in with the following update:

"This Friday (January 12th), we will release 'Fool's Parade' - a collaborative track inspired by Oscar Wilde's Ballad of Reading Gaol - to streaming platforms worldwide, including a video on YouTube!

We initially released this song on October 13th, 2022, to our patrons, but after over a year as a patron-exclusive track, it is time to send 'Fool's Parade' into the world!

We are both currently making some changes on our respective Patreon pages. This platform is a wonderful way to support artists that makes projects such as this possible."

Alissa and Charlotte performed Fool's Parade live in Utrecht, Holland on October 23rd, 2022. Check out fan-filmed video below.

Head over to the Patreon.com/AlissaWhiteGluz and Patreon.com/CharlotteWessels Pareon pages for more music.