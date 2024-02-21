ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Drops Music Video For Powerful New Single "A Song To Save Us All"

Today sees the release of the highly anticipated music video, "A Song To Save Us All", by acclaimed metal vocalist Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). This poignant composition serves as a rallying cry against the tragic plight of animals ensnared by the fur industry, doubling as the official soundtrack for the award-winning documentary, Ending Real Fur, produced by Arise Productions.

"A Song To Save Us All" is more than just a piece of music; it is a testament to the transformative power of art in advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves. With haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, Alissa White-Gluz's latest music video compels viewers to confront the brutal realities of animal exploitation, igniting a fervent call for change.

Alissa White-Gluz, often heralded as a trailblazer for women in metal, expresses her deep commitment to the cause: "Through 'A Song To Save Us All,' I aim to amplify the voices of those silenced by the fur industry's cruelty. Music has the power to transcend boundaries and evoke empathy, and I hope this song serves as a catalyst for meaningful change."

Taimoor Choudhry, director of the acclaimed documentary Ending Real Fur, shares his sentiments on the collaboration: "Working with Alissa White-Gluz on this documentary and music video has been a truly enriching experience. Her dedication to shedding light on the egregious practices of the fur industry aligns seamlessly with our mission to raise awareness through film and inspire action. Together, we strive to create a world where compassion triumphs over cruelty."

Watch the “A Song To Save Us All” music video below:

To learn more, watch the award-winning documentary, Ending Real Fur, below: