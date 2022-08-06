ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Featured In New Interview With Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice.

Elizabeth: "I sat down to tea with Alissa White-Gluz and was absolutely riveted by her candor about everything from epigenetics and generational trauma to western culture and metal as a genre. Package that in a hybrid of Queen Elsa and Snow White, and you have a literal 'Queen Beast' at the mic. I hope today’s Tea Time interview resonates with you as deeply as it did with me!"

Alissa recently released her annual Song Of The Season with accompanying video, "The Great Thief", via Patreon. Check out a teaser below.

Alissa: "This is a music video I dreamt up years ago. I have often said that I imagine the music video when I write the music and lyrics and this is a perfect example of that. Music videos are my favourite way to consume music! Writing the script, the direction, the ideas for this song and video made me feel more inspired than I had been in a long time!

I also want to say a huge thank you to the amazing people who helped me bring this idea to life!

Did you spot Oliver Palotai on guitar? I know you’re used to seeing him on the keys in Kamelot. He does a wicked solo in this song. Alex Landenburg of Kamelot also played drums here! Kile Odell is a dream to work with and helps me bring my ideas from my head out onto guitar.

I hope you love this song and video as much as I have loved making it! Special thanks to all of the Beastlings who make this kind of project doable! Enjoy!"

Go to Alissa's Patreon page here.