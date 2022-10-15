ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, Former DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS Team Up For New "Fool's Parade" Single; Preview Available

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has checked in with the following update:

"The Autumn 2022 Song of the Season is now live! This song is a collaboration with Charlotte Wessels once again, just in time to rock together at her album release show this month.

You can watch the video, get all the songs, all previous videos, livestreams and more by joining my Official Fan Club or by joining Charlotte’s page.

Thank you for your wonderful support and I hope you love this one as much as we do."

Charlotte Wessels: "Song Of The Month #31 is here! And it's a special one! 'Fool's Parade' is a collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz. The song drops just in time before she joins as a special guest during next week's release show at Tivoli Vredenburg (Sunday, October 23rd).

The full song and video are available exclusively to her and my patrons! So if you'd like to see and hear more, find my Patreon at the link in my bio, or join Alissa's Official fanclub."

Head over to the Patreon.com/AlissaWhiteGluz and Patreon.com/CharlotteWessels Pareon pages pick up the song and to check out what they have on offer.