ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ - "My Story As A Metal Frontwoman" (Video)

The Chaoszine clip below features Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz being interviewed about her journey as a metal vocalist before the band's show at Tuska festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 30th.

Courtesy of Metal Justice Tokyo, footage of Arch Enemy's entire February 22nd show at Zepp Divercity in Tokyo, Japan is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"The World Is Yours"

"Ravenous"

"War Eternal"

"In the Eye of the Storm"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Watcher"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Sunset Over the Empire"

"Blood on Your Hands"

"As the Pages Burn"

Encore:

"Enemy Within"

"Burning Angel"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"