ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Named Executive Producer For New Feature Length Documentary "I Could Never Go Vegan"

"I Could Never Go Vegan" is a feature length documentary that explores the main reasons people state they could never go vegan. But are these reasons justified?

The team behind the film, which will be released in April, have issued the following update:

"On the eve of International Women’s Day, it is our great pleasure to announce Alissa White-Gluz as Executive Producer on 'I Could Never Go Vegan'. A Canadian vocalist and songwriter, Alissa is best known as the front woman of the iconic band, Arch Enemy, with whom she has broken down barriers for women in heavy music.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Apart from her musical acclaim, Alissa is a passionate advocate for animal rights. She has been vegetarian since birth, and vegan since the 1990s, and her dedication to animal rights is evident in her collaborations with various animal welfare organizations and her outspoken stance on issues related to animal exploitation, aligning her musical career with a fervent commitment to creating awareness and promoting compassion for all living beings.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

'I Could Never Go Vegan' premieres in London on April 10th, and will be released in UK cinemas from April 19th, with the US and the rest of world to be announced shortly afterwards."

Alissa recently released the highly anticipated music video, "A Song To Save Us All". This poignant composition serves as a rallying cry against the tragic plight of animals ensnared by the fur industry, doubling as the official soundtrack for the award-winning documentary, Ending Real Fur, produced by Arise Productions.

"A Song To Save Us All" is more than just a piece of music; it is a testament to the transformative power of art in advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves. With haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, Alissa White-Gluz's latest music video compels viewers to confront the brutal realities of animal exploitation, igniting a fervent call for change.

Alissa White-Gluz, often heralded as a trailblazer for women in metal, expresses her deep commitment to the cause: "Through 'A Song To Save Us All,' I aim to amplify the voices of those silenced by the fur industry's cruelty. Music has the power to transcend boundaries and evoke empathy, and I hope this song serves as a catalyst for meaningful change."

Taimoor Choudhry, director of the acclaimed documentary Ending Real Fur, shares his sentiments on the collaboration: "Working with Alissa White-Gluz on this documentary and music video has been a truly enriching experience. Her dedication to shedding light on the egregious practices of the fur industry aligns seamlessly with our mission to raise awareness through film and inspire action. Together, we strive to create a world where compassion triumphs over cruelty."

Watch the “A Song To Save Us All” music video below:

To learn more, watch the award-winning documentary, Ending Real Fur, below: