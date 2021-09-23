ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Records Solo Song For Real Fur: Make Fur Farms History Documentary; Teaser Streaming

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has checked in wuith the following update:

"I wrote a song for the soundtrack of Real Fur: Make Fur Farms History, a documentary to expose and end the fur trade in Canada (and beyond)!

I am able to donate my time and efforts to causes and projects like this because of the amazing support of fans like you in my Official Fan Club on Patreon. Thank you!

This photo was taken by @therealsaschagerstner and this lyric video was edited by @beatrizmarianophotography.

If you would like to hear the full song, watch the lyric video, see a long blog about the creation of the song and join me for lots of other fun activities, click the link in my bio or in the stories!"

Go to this location for information on Real Fur: Make Fur Farms History. Check out the official Facebook page here.