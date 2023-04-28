ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Releases Acapella Cover Of Classic "Dream A Little Dream" Via Patreon; Teaser Available
Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has checked in with the following update:
"Every season I release an exclusive song, music video or art piece and merch to go along with it. None of them are publicly available; only in my fan club
I just released this spectrogram of my latest secret release on Patreon. There are NO instruments in this cover of 'Dream A Little Dream'; it is completely acapella , consisting of 30+ tracks of only my voice, covering 3+ octaves.
Keep your eye on the right side of the screen to see each new note entering the mix. It is almost like a cartographer’s rendering of the landscape of the song.
Go check it out and THANK YOU for supporting my work!"
Go to Alissa's Patreon page here.