ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, and Arch Enemy frontwoman, Alissa White-Gluz. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel on Friday, September 9th at 12 pm EST.

Alissa White-Gluz was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Joining Arch Enemy eight years ago in 2014, Alissa is the the third person to sing alongside guitarist Michael Amott, having replaced former vocalist Angela Gossow, who herself replaced original vocalist Johan Liiva. With Arch Enemy, Alissa has sung on three studio albums: War Eternal, Will To Power, and Deceivers, as well as the live album, As The Stages Burn!.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

On August 12th, extreme metal masters, Arch Enemy, unleashed their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. They have shared chart entries for the United States and Europe, which can be viewed below.

"Thank you so much for your support! See you on tour!"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

"The Watcher" video:

Catch Arch Enemy on The European Siege 2022 alongside Behemoth, Carcass, and Unto Others. Dates for the 30-date tour, which begins September 27th in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes November 6th in Oslo, Norway, can be seen in the official poster below.