ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ To Release Official Video For Patreon Single "A Song To Save Us All" Next Wednesday

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has checked in with the fiollowing update:

"I am so excited to bring you the premiere of a song I had the honor of writing for the soundtrack of the eye-opening film, Ending Real Fur.

The official video for 'A Song To Save Us All', dedicated to shedding light on the tragic fate of animals killed by the fur industry, will be premiering on my YouTube channel on February 21st — set your alarms, and join me in spreading the message through music!

This video was released on my Patreon last year and now it will be available to the general public."

Ending Real Fur is an investigative documentary uncovering the true cost of fur in the fashion industry, starring Tim Gunn and Alissa White-Gluz. Follow along the the journey of director Taimoor Choudhry as he transforms from being an uninformed consumer to a passionate activist through interviews with animal rights leaders, changemakers, fashion experts, lawyers, politicians, and celebrities in an effort to make real change.