ARCH ENEMY’s ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Joins NITA STRAUSS On Stage In Montreal; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz joined Nita Strauss on stage at her show in Montreal last night, November 14, at Theatre Beanfield for the song “The Wolf You Feed.”

Says Nita on social media: “The Queen Beast herself Alissa White-Gluz graced the stage with us last night in Montréal 💙🌪️🐺this was long overdue and so much fun to finally get to perform The Wolf You Feed together!!

“Outside of being someone I truly consider a great friend, Alissa has always been one of my absolute favorite vocalists and performers, and to share the stage together for the first time was incredibly inspiring 🙏🏻grateful for these experiences! Hopefully this is the first time of many!”

Back in July, Wolfgang Van Halen announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. The tour kicked off on November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and will run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The dates feature Nita Strauss as direct support.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live ^

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre ^

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ^

21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater ^

22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues ^

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^

30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^

December

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox ^

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues ^

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ^