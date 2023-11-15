ARCH ENEMY’s ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Joins NITA STRAUSS On Stage In Montreal; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
November 15, 2023, an hour ago
Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz joined Nita Strauss on stage at her show in Montreal last night, November 14, at Theatre Beanfield for the song “The Wolf You Feed.”
Says Nita on social media: “The Queen Beast herself Alissa White-Gluz graced the stage with us last night in Montréal 💙🌪️🐺this was long overdue and so much fun to finally get to perform The Wolf You Feed together!!
“Outside of being someone I truly consider a great friend, Alissa has always been one of my absolute favorite vocalists and performers, and to share the stage together for the first time was incredibly inspiring 🙏🏻grateful for these experiences! Hopefully this is the first time of many!”
Check out fan-filmed video below:
Back in July, Wolfgang Van Halen announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. The tour kicked off on November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and will run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The dates feature Nita Strauss as direct support.
Tour dates:
November
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live ^
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre ^
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ^
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater ^
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues ^
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom ^
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s ^
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ^
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory ^
December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox ^
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues ^
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues ^
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ^