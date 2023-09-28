ARCHANGEL Release Lyric Video For New Single "Vidine"

Archangel has released a lyric video for "Vidine", the second single taken from thei debut album, Total Dark Sublime, to be released on October 20 via Scarlet Records. Watch below.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Nicklas Sonne at Sonne Studios and ghoulishly illustrated by All Things Rotten, Total Dark Sublime will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl (marbled red limited 300 copies)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Total Dark Sublime will seduce the listener with an energetic, aggressive metal-punk vibe, combined with huge arena rock choruses and memorable and catchy riffs.

In an inferno of blood, Archangel creeps both hard-hitting and melodic songs into the listener’s skull, like a murderous nightmare you will never wake up from again.

The ten tracks are each uniquely varied and you’ll never quite know where the mood will take you next. Just when you think you’ve nailed the Archangel sound down, they move in a different direction... though always with brilliant melody and menacing energy as the common thread throughout.

Artwork by All Things Rotten.

Tracklisting:

“The New God”

“Take My Soul”

“Dance Demon Dance”

“Blind Dragon”

“Sunslayer”

“Vidine”

“Apollyon Vistas”

“Cast Down”

“Catatonic Children”

“Total Dark Sublime”

"Vidine" lyric video:

“The New God” video:

Archangel are:

Søren Crawack - vocals, guitar

Janus Kragh - guitar

Kenneth Frandsen - bass

(Photo – Robin L. Nilzon)