ARCHITECTS Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates
June 7, 2021, an hour ago
Architects have just announced a 2021 North America headline tour. The band will tour in support of their recently released ninth studio record, For Those That Wish To Exist. The tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles on November 2 and will feature a festival play at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville. General on-sale for the headlining run begins Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time. For more information, visit architectsofficial.com/.
Tour dates:
November
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
6 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven
11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
14 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
17 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore
19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
23 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
30 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
December
1 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
2 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
The band recently released an orchestral performance of "Dying Is Absolutely Safe", live from Middle Farm Studios, featuring members of the Parallax Orchestra. Check out the performance below:
Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.
(Photo - Ed Mason)