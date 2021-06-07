ARCHITECTS Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Architects have just announced a 2021 North America headline tour. The band will tour in support of their recently released ninth studio record, For Those That Wish To Exist. The tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles on November 2 and will feature a festival play at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville. General on-sale for the headlining run begins Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time. For more information, visit architectsofficial.com/.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

3 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

6 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven

11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

14 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

17 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore

19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

23 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

28 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

December

1 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

The band recently released an orchestral performance of "Dying Is Absolutely Safe", live from Middle Farm Studios, featuring members of the Parallax Orchestra. Check out the performance below:

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

(Photo - Ed Mason)