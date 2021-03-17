ARCHITECTS Announce UK Arena Tour For February 2022

Following on from the release of their UK #1 album, For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects have announced a UK arena tour for February and March 2022. Dates are listed below.

February 2022

22 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro

25 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

26 - London, England - Alexandra Palace

March 2022

1 - Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena

Tickets on general sale on Friday, March 19 at 10 AM, here

O2 Pre-Sale: Wednesday 17 March @ 10 AM, GMT

Live Nation Pre-Sale: Thursday 18 March @ 10 AM, GMT

Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 18 March @ 10 AM, GMT

General On-Sale: Friday 19 March @ 10 AM, GMT

Architects also announced a handful of very special, incredibly intimate shows for summer 2021. With two dates at Pryzm in Kingston (for Banquet Records) on August 6 and 7 (both sold out in 3 seconds) and dates in Liverpool (O2 Academy 2) and Leeds (Stylus) on the July 23 and 24 respectively going on sale and selling out in around 3 seconds.

Tracklisting:

"Do You Dream Of Armageddon?"

"Black Lungs"

"Giving Blood"

"Discourse Is Dead"

"Dead Butterflies"

"An Ordinary Extinction"

"Impermanence" ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

"Flight Without Feathers"

"Little Wonder" ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

"Animals"

"Libertine"

"Goliath" ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

"Demi God"

"Meteor"

"Dying Is Absolutely Safe"

"Meteor":

"Dead Butterflies" video:

"Black Lungs" video:

"Animals" video:

Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

(Photo - Ed Mason)