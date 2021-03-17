ARCHITECTS Announce UK Arena Tour For February 2022
March 17, 2021, an hour ago
Following on from the release of their UK #1 album, For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects have announced a UK arena tour for February and March 2022. Dates are listed below.
February 2022
22 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena
23 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena
26 - London, England - Alexandra Palace
March 2022
1 - Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena
Tickets on general sale on Friday, March 19 at 10 AM, here
O2 Pre-Sale: Wednesday 17 March @ 10 AM, GMT
Live Nation Pre-Sale: Thursday 18 March @ 10 AM, GMT
Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 18 March @ 10 AM, GMT
General On-Sale: Friday 19 March @ 10 AM, GMT
Architects also announced a handful of very special, incredibly intimate shows for summer 2021. With two dates at Pryzm in Kingston (for Banquet Records) on August 6 and 7 (both sold out in 3 seconds) and dates in Liverpool (O2 Academy 2) and Leeds (Stylus) on the July 23 and 24 respectively going on sale and selling out in around 3 seconds.
Tracklisting:
"Do You Dream Of Armageddon?"
"Black Lungs"
"Giving Blood"
"Discourse Is Dead"
"Dead Butterflies"
"An Ordinary Extinction"
"Impermanence" ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
"Flight Without Feathers"
"Little Wonder" ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
"Animals"
"Libertine"
"Goliath" ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
"Demi God"
"Meteor"
"Dying Is Absolutely Safe"
"Meteor":
"Dead Butterflies" video:
"Black Lungs" video:
"Animals" video:
Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.
(Photo - Ed Mason)