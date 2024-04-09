ARCHITECTS Release New Single "Curse"; Visualizer Video Streaming

Once again enthralling listeners with their signature sonic brutality, acclaimed British metalcore outfit, Architects, kick off 2024 with an explosive new single, “Curse”. Produced by Jordan Fish, the track is available everywhere via Epitaph Records. In addition to the single, the band announces the anticipated second leg of their North American tour.

Instantly grabbing attention with a guttural scream by frontman Sam Carter, “Curse” is rife with blast beats, massive guitar riffs, and Carter’s impressive vocal range as he switches between aggressive verses and a melodic chorus. The track is elevated by the pummelling bridge that sees the band embracing their roots with one of their heaviest, most eruptive breakdowns to date. Following the bridge with a stripped-back final pre-chorus, “Curse” is a testament to the intensity and versatility that has earned Architects millions of fans across the globe.

Today, the band also announces the second leg of their North American tour, which sees the band hitting major markets across North America for the first time since 2019. The first leg is set to kick off in May with support from Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps, while the second leg sees the band bringing their unparalleled headline performances to the Midwest and West coast with support from We Came As Romans and Brutus.

Artist presale is underway now through 10 PM local time tomorrow, with general onsale beginning April 11 at 10 AM, local time. In addition to the headlining shows, the band will be performing at festivals across the country including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

(Photo - Ed Mason)