ARCHITECTS Share New Single / Video "deep fake"; New Album To Be Released In October

Architects have shared the second preview off their new album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which will be out via Epitaph on October 21st. Single "deep fake" continues the band's exploration of electronic and industrial elements, pitting gritty synths against wailing guitar leads. The song premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World. Watch the music video below.

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit will be the band’s 10th studio album and is the follow-up to last year’s critically acclaimed album, For Those That Wish To Exist. The band barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record. Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton. The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more “free, playful and spontaneous” the band's drummer and songwriter Dan explains. “This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic,” agrees frontman Sam Carter.

Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band’s post-rock influences as well as now familiar fist pumping anthems such as “when we were young”, and lead single “tear gas”, an arena ready anthem packed with industrial stomp.

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit tracklist:

"deep fake"

"tear gas"

"spit the bone"

"burn down my house"

"living is killing us"

"when we were young"

"doomscrolling"

"born again pessimist"

"a new moral low ground"

"all the love in the world"

"be very afraid"

Pre-order the album here.