ARCHSPIRE Debut "Drone Corpse Aviator" Music Video

Canadian tech death masters, Archspire, will release their new full-length album, Bleed The Future, on October 29 via Season Of Mist. The official video for the album opener, "Drone Corpse Aviator", can be seen below.

Bleed The Future is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Drone Corpse Aviator"

"Golden Mouth Of Ruin"

"Abandon The Linear"

"Bleed The Future"

"Drain Of Incarnation"

"Acrid Canon"

"Reverie On The Onyx"

"A.U.M."

"Drone Corpse Aviator" video:

"Bleed The Future" lyric video:

"Golden Mouth Of Ruin" video:

Prior to their tour overseas, the band will be playing an album release show in their hometown of Vancouver, B.C. at the Rickshaw Theatre on October 30.Tickets can be found here.

The full run of European and UK dates and tickets are available here.