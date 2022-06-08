ARCHSPIRE, OSYRON, And More Nominated For Metal & Hard Music Artist Of The Year For Western Canadian Music Awards 2022

Today, the Western Canadian Music Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2022 Western Canadian Music Awards. The Awards are thrilled to be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, along with BreakOut West, which heads back to Calgary in the fall for the annual conference and showcase festival. Please see below for the full list of nominees in both the Artistic and Industry categories, and stay tuned for more announcements about this year’s specialty award recipients, as well as details on the winner reveal celebrations that will take place around BOW.

Voting is now open to members of all western Provincial and Territorial Music Industry Associations. Only MIA members will be sent an email regarding login information to vote (beginning today – Wednesday, June 8). If any members do not receive an email, please check your junk/spam folder and then contact their Music Association regarding their membership. Voting will conclude at 11:59 PM Pacific Time, on Wednesday, June 22. Stay tuned for more details around member voting and the Western Canadian Music Awards winners this fall.

In partnership with Tourism Calgary, the Province of Alberta and the National Music Centre, BreakOut West 2022 is thrilled to be returning to Calgary, AB after having previously celebrated there in 2004 and 2013. The festival and conference will take place from September 28 – October 2, with venues throughout Calgary’s downtown core and in the Music Mile welcoming musicians from across western Canada and internationally, and the Marriott Downtown transforming into home-base as the host hotel.

Artists nominated for Metal & Hard Music Artist of the Year include:

Archspire - BC

Before & Apace - SK

Flash Back - SK

Osyron - AB

Trench – AB