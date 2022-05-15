ARCHSPIRE Win Canada's Juno For "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year"

Archspire's Bleed The Future album is the 2022 JUNO Award for Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year.







Fighting it out with the Vancouver-based death metallers were:

- Brand of Sacrifice - Lifeblood (Independent)

- Danko Jones - Power Trio (Sonic Unyon)

- Spiritbox - Eternal Blue (Rise/BMG)

- The Agonist - Days Before The World Wept (Napalm)

A complete list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The 51st Juno Awards are scheduled to take place in Toronto tonight (May 15th) at the open-air Budweiser Stage at Ontario Place. The show will be broadcast at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.



