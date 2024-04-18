ARÐ Team Up With MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE For "Doom In Springtime" Event

Northumbrian monastic doom instigators, Arð, are teaming up with My Dying Bride frontman, Aaron Stainthorpe, for the special double album launch event, "Doom In Springtime, at the Dark Earth record store in Liverpool, UK this Sunday, April 21, 5 - 6:30 PM, BST.

The "Doom In Springtime" event includes a rare solo performance by Arð mastermind Mark Deeks, Aaron Stainthorpe reciting his poetry for the first time in front of an audience, and the first ever unique collaboration of both artists with a surprise live rendition of a classic. In addition to this, both artists will sign their new albums that will be made available ahead of the official release dates for the audience at Dark Earth.

Ticket prices range from 5.50 to 8.00 GBP and are available here.

Arð comment: "I find it genuinely still hard to believe that I'm going to collaborate with legendary vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride for a Record Store Day event", mastermind Mark Deeks enthuses. "This is going to be a special occasion with Aaron presenting his poetry, my solo performance of Arð material, and the two of us uniting for a special treat. Don't miss this unique event!"