Argentina's GRAVEN DÄGGER Debut Instrumental Album Available For Streaming And Limited Edition Vinyl LP Pre-Order

Helter Skelter Productions - distributed and marketed by Regain Records - announces October 27th as the international release date for Graven Dagger's striking self-titled debut album on CD and vinyl LP formats.

Hailing from the rising Argentinian stoner scene - from which labelmates Mephistofeles, Fulanno, Sahara, The Crooked Whispers, and Serpent Cobra sprang - Graven Dagger is the work of one, mysterious individual. And while surely one could get stoned to his self-titled debut album, Graven Dagger the entity instead creates a dusky 'n' dusted blend of garage rock, proto-metal, private-press prog, and even a bit of spooky Spaghetti Western - and all instrumental. And across its quick-hitting half-hour runtime, the album's eight tracks display an amazing wealth of variety, each one as different as the last, but each one straight outta the garage and dungeon simultaneously.

In the meantime, stream Graven Dagger in its entirety at Regain Records' Bandcamp, where the album can also be pre- ordered.

The vinyl LP debut album limited edition of 200 copies on black/pink splatter vinyl features an A3 poster. It will ship in October 2023.

Tracklist:

"Towards Dawn"

"The Dungeonist"

"The Devil And The Madman"

"Skull Citadel"

"Blood Knight"

"By Sword And Witchery"

"Blues From The Black Lagoon"

"He Who Laughs Last"