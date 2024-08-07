ARIES DESCENDANT Unveil Debut Single And Lyric Video "Oblivion"

Aries Descendant - an electrifying collaboration forged by the musical synergy of two virtuoso studio musicians, Jonah Weingarten and Nicklas Sonne - unveil their debut single and video, “Oblivion”, available today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Stream/download the single here, and watch the lyric video below.

“It is with a great sense of pride that we present our first single 'Oblivion'. It’s a love letter to heavy metal and cinematic composition and we feel that it exemplifies the foundational elements of our sound”, stated Nicklas and Jonah.

Jonah Weingarten started his career with highly acclaimed international progressive metal band Pyramaze. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists such as Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), James Murphy (Testament, Death), Matt Barlow (Iced Earth), Bill Hudson (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, NorthTale), and Grammy nominated producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe).

Jonah has been a full time member of Pyramaze since 2002, and in 2020 joined international cinematic symphonic metal band Catalyst Crime (Massacre Records). On top of all his work in the metal/rock worlds, Jonah is also an accomplished composer of independent films, video game soundtracks, sports team anthems, and epic trailer music.

Nicklas Sonne began his musical experience as a drummer before moving onto the guitar and ultimately becoming a singer songwriter in an array of metal and hard rock projects, starting with Defecto – created in 2010 along with Frederik Møller. Other bands include Evil Masquerade, Theory, Hank Shermann, One Machine, Waving Memories, Section A, Metallica Jam, Wasted, Omvendt Korstog and now his own self-titled project too. His long career has included international tours in places such as Japan, and opening for Metal heavyweights including Metallica and Rammstein.

United by a common vision, Jonah and Nicklas decided to embark on a groundbreaking musical journey, giving birth to the phenomenon that is Aries Descendant. This dynamic duo seamlessly fuses the evocative allure of film music with the raw power of heavy metal, creating an auditory experience that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Within the realm of Aries Descendant, audiences can anticipate colossal symphonic arrangements, adorned with grand yet gritty vocal melodies, and propelled by an unyielding rhythm section. While the combination of symphony and metal is not unprecedented, Aries Descendant elevates this fusion to uncharted heights, delivering a sonic tapestry that is unparalleled in its innovation.

Step into the world of Aries Descendant, where musical boundaries are shattered, and the convergence of genres takes on a new and awe-inspiring form. Brace yourself for an auditory odyssey that transcends expectations and leaves an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary music.

Lineup:

Jonah Weingarten - Keyboards and orchestration

Nicklas Sonne - Vocals, Guitars and Bass

(Photo - Emil Frej Hansen)