ARION Release Music Video For "In The Name Of Love" Feat. CYAN KICKS

Finnish melodic metal stalwarts, Arion, have released a video for "In The Name Of Love" (Feat. Cyan Kicks), featured on the band's new album, Vultures Die Alone, out April 9 via AFM Records. Watch the clip below.

Beautifully balanced, meticulously honed, and streamlined to modern metal perfection, Arion’s third album is an extremely addictive album.

From the fierce opening riffs of “Out of My Life” to the ending salvo of “I Don’t Fear You”, you’ll get gently pummeled to sweet oblivion with a flurry of catchy melodies. You will be breezily battered by a barrage of nimble riffs while Lassi Vääränen’s vocal delivery throws a jab after another until your ears ring with happiness. Guitarist Iivo Kaipainen‘s frenetic fretwork dances like a butterfly and stings like a bee while you can’t but marvel the overall musical aptitude of Arttu Vauhkonen (keys), Georgi Velinov (bass), and Topias Kupiainen (drums). Finally, the two guest appearances – by Battle Beast’s metal goddess Noora Louhimo in the album’s leading single “Bloodline”, and Finland’s newest modern pop metal sensation Cyan Kicks in “In the Name of Love” – are the combo of uppercuts that will have you on the ropes and eventually drops you down for the count that is the soothingly beautiful coda “Until Eternity Ends”.

This triumph was achieved with the assistance of seasoned cornermen. Vultures Die Alone was produced with Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius) at the helm and expertly mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (Periphery).

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"Break My Chains"

"Bloodline" (Feat. Noora Louhimo)

"I'm Here To Save You"

"In The Name Of Love" (Feat. Cyan Kicks)

"A Vulture Dies Alone"

"I Love To Be Your Enemy"

"Where The Ocean Greets The Sky"

"I Don't Fear You"

"Until Eternity Ends"

"In The Name Of Love" (Feat. Cyan Kicks) video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Bloodline" video:

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)