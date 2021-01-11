ARION To Release Vultures Die Alone Album In April; "Out Of My Life" Music Video Streaming

After skyrocketing out of nowhere to the public eye as teenagers with the Finnish Eurovision qualification program UMK and their impressive debut EP and subsequent album Last Of Us (2014, Ranka Kustannus), Finnish melodic metal stalwarts Arion took their operation to next level with the internationally released sophomore long player Life Is Not Beautiful (2018, AFM Records) and it’s singles, including the Spotify hit “At the Break of Dawn” (featuring Elize Ryd of Amaranthe fame). This, and a string of jaw-dropping live performances in places like Helsinki’s prestigious Tuska Open Air Metal Festival and Japan’s legendary Loud Park festival have already proved Arion has everything it takes to be an international powerhouse in melodic metal.

Famous for their majestic melodies, lush arrangements and nonpareil musical chops, Arion are now gearing up for their next evolutionary leap with Vultures Die Alone. And what a treat it is.

Now closing in on their 1st decade of existence, the fabulous fivesome of Finns get punchy. Their third outing Vultures Die Alone (out April 9 via AFM Records) redefines melodic metal for 2021 and beyond. Beautifully balanced, meticulously honed, and streamlined to modern metal perfection, Arion’s third album Vultures Die Alone is an extremely addictive album.

Watch a video for the song "Out Of My Life" below.

From the fierce opening riffs of “Out of My Life” to the ending salvo of “I Don’t Fear You”, you’ll get gently pummeled to sweet oblivion with a flurry of catchy melodies. You will be breezily battered by a barrage of nimble riffs while Lassi Vääränen’s vocal delivery throws a jab after another until your ears ring with happiness. Guitarist Iivo Kaipainen‘s frenetic fretwork dances like a butterfly and stings like a bee while you can’t but marvel the overall musical aptitude of Arttu Vauhkonen (keys), Georgi Velinov (bass), and Topias Kupiainen (drums). Finally, the two guest appearances – by Battle Beast’s metal goddess Noora Louhimo in the album’s leading single “Bloodline”, and Finland’s newest modern pop metal sensation Cyan Kicks in “In the Name of Love” – are the combo of uppercuts that will have you on the ropes and eventually drops you down for the count that is the soothingly beautiful coda “Until Eternity Ends”.

This triumph was achieved with the assistance of seasoned cornermen. Vultures Die Alone was produced with Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius) at the helm and expertly mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (Periphery).

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"Break My Chains"

"Bloodline" (Feat. Noora Louhimo)

"I'm Here To Save You"

"In The Name Of Love" (Feat. Cyan Kicks)

"A Vulture Dies Alone"

"I Love To Be Your Enemy"

"Where The Ocean Greets The Sky"

"I Don't Fear You"

"Until Eternity Ends"

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Bloodline" video:

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)