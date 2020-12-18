ARION Unleash "Bloodline" Music Video Feat. BATTLE BEAST Vocalist NOORA LOUHIMO

Finland's Arion present the official music video for their latest single, "Bloodline". Watch below.

The track features guest vocals by none other than Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast). Noora also appears in the new video. The clip was directed by André Rodriguez Films.

Arion’s latest album, Life Is Not Beautiful, was released in October 2018. The band was special guest on Battle Beast’s European tour in 2019.



