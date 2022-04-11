Arizona Puts ALICE COOPER On A License Plate To Aid Nonprofit Charity

Arizona drivers can soon purchase a license plate featuring the Godfather of Shock Rock - Alice Cooper, reports Tom Joyce of The Center Square.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2615 into law. It authorizes a "Youth Music and Art" specialty license plate to help fund Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. The Arizona-based nonprofit charity has locations in Phoenix and Mesa. It has provided free music, dance, and art classes since 1996. The organization gives these opportunities to people between ages 12 and 20.

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, is the bill's primary sponsor. He was pleased to see it signed into law.

"Alice Cooper has spent decades generously giving of himself to benefit Arizona charities and communities," said Chaplik. "His Solid Rock Teen Centers are making a real difference in the lives of Arizona's youth by providing a safe and supportive environment where they can find inspiration, friendship, and overcome shared challenges through the arts and music."

The Arizona Department of Transportation lets people get a specialty license plate instead of a regular plate at no cost to the taxpayer. The plates generate revenue for the state as well as the nonprofit organization in question. The plates require an annual fee of $25 in addition to the normal vehicle registration fee. Of the $25, $8 is an administrative fee, and $17 is a donation to the charity.

A representative from the teen centers told The Center Square that they are in talks with ADOT to approve artwork to feature on the plates.

Cooper moved from Detroit, Michigan, to Phoenix, Arizona as a child with his family. He's a graduate of Cortez High School in Phoenix and holds an annual Christmas concert to raise funds for his schools.