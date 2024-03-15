ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR Release "Angry God Of Earth" Visualizer Video

When Togolese metal five-piece Arka'n Asrafokor [Asrafocore = "Music of the Warriors" ("asrafo" means "warrior" in their mother language)] promised that their latest single, "Walk With Us: was only the beginning, they were more than right as they haven't only prepared another new track, "Angry God Of Earth", alongside a visualizer video, but also launched pre-orders for their self-produced Reigning Phoenix Music label debut. Dzikkuh will be released on May 24.

Arka'n Asrafokor state: "'Angry God Of Earth' is an invitation to get back in tune with Mother Earth's rhythms. Not so long ago, we used to listen...watch...feel...what she wanted. Our every moves used to be in tune with Mother Earth's rhythms... We used to see the magic in bowing down to her might and power. Until we decided otherwise and let our egos take the lead...pushing the victory of cupidity over solidarity. And yet, we are only but guests on this planet. Bringing our asrafocore music to the fore, we hope the warning is loud and clear. It is not too late to calm down the fury of our wounded Earth. It is not too late to calm down the 'Angry God of Earth.'"

Dzikkuh tracklisting:

"The Truth"

"Not Getting In Line"

"Walk With Us"

"Angry God Of Earth"

"Mamade"

"Asrafo"

"Final Tournament"

"Still Believe"

"Home"

"The Calling"

Arka'n Asrafokor are:

Rock Ahavi - guitars, lead vocals

Enrico Ahavi - keyboards, harsh/rap vocals

Francis Amevo - bass

Mass Aholou - percussion

Richard Siko - drums

(Photo - Mouad El Ykb)