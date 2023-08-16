ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR Signs To Atomic Fire Records

Togolese metal quintet Arka'n Asrafokor [Asrafocore = "Music Of The Warriors”] is proud to announce their signing with Atomic Fire Records. Drawing their main inspiration from African traditions and wisdom what results in their very own interpretation of the genre, the quintet are currently in the final stages of producing their as-yet-untitled label debut which will tentatively be released in early 2024.

The band comments, "Dear friends, our mission started twelve years ago. We have made strides thanks to our brothers and sisters back home in Togo, on the Motherland and in different parts of our beloved Planet Earth. Brothers and sisters who have been walking with us. And we are thankful for every step. Now we are moving to another level to boost the spread of our asrafocore music and message worldwide. We are extremely happy and humbled to announce our signing with powerhouse metal label Atomic Fire Records (featuring Meshuggah and Opeth, among other amazing artists/bands). We thank the Atomic Fire Records team, all the key souls who made this dream possible. Special thanks go to the precious friends who have been supporting our mission since Day 1. As promised, we have been in our studio to bring you more asrafocore, taken to a higher level: new album released early 2024. Stay true, stay strong, stay metal - this is… Arka'n Asrafokor!"

Atomic Fire Records A&R Ute Linhart adds, "The world can expect highly infectious rhythms and straight-in-your-face beats from this group that will make one's blood pumping at high speeds. The unique signature sound footprint they've created for themselves will make them become nothing but the biggest metal act to rise out of Africa. Keep your eyes peeled to not miss out on one of the first highlights hitting the metal scene early next year!"

Arka'n Asrafokor is preparing their return to the stages for two shows this week: one at France's Cabaret Vert followed by a spot on the renowned Motocultor Festival in the same country marking their first ever performance at a genuine European metal event.

Live dates:

August

17 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert

18 – Carhaix, France – Motocultor Festival

Arka'n Asrafokor:

Rock Ahavi - guitars, lead vocals

Enrico Ahavi - keyboards, harsh/rap vocals

Francis Amevo - bass

Mass Aholou - percussion

Richard Siko - drums

(Photo – Mouad El Ykb)