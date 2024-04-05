ARKA'N ASRAFOKOR – “The Truth” Lyric Video Streaming

Togo based metallers Arka'n Asrafokor [Asrafocore = "Music of the Warriors" ("asrafo" means "warrior" in their mother language)] continue to determinedly walk the path to the release of their sophomore album Dzikkuh (due out on May 24, 2024 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM)), and with their brand new song 'The Truth,' the band share -- as clearly hinted by its title -- nothing but another important message. The supporting lyric video underlines the significance of the groove laden track which is probably more needed than ever in these rough times we live in.

Guitarist/singer Rock Ahavi states, "Even if darkness reigns tonight, even if death strikes tonight, light will rise tomorrow, and I will see the beast fall: burnt, torn apart, defeated by all the children of the world, 'cause they will all know the truth, and will all serve the truth, with rage and dedication, so that peace, real peace, reigns over our small home: our planet earth."

Pre-order Dzikkuh on CD, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "The Truth", "Angry God Of Earth" and "Walk With Us" instantly, here.

Dzikkuh tracklisting:

"The Truth"

"Not Getting In Line"

"Walk With Us"

"Angry God Of Earth"

"Mamade"

"Asrafo"

"Final Tournament"

"Still Believe"

"Home"

"The Calling"

"The Fear" lyric video:

"Walk With Us" video:

Arka'n Asrafokor are:

Rock Ahavi - guitars, lead vocals

Enrico Ahavi - keyboards, harsh/rap vocals

Francis Amevo - bass

Mass Aholou - percussion

Richard Siko - drums

(Photo - Mouad El Ykb)