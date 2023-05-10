ARKONA Debut Animated Video For New Single "Mor"

Pagan metal unit, Arkona, have unveiled their ominous second single, “Mor”, taken from their upcoming ninth studio album, Kob’, out June 16, via Napalm Records. After five years of silence, the band presents their darkest creation to date. Based on current events of our time, each problem of mankind is indicated in the album in the order of its inevitable emergence.

Forming the epic hymn, “Mor” (ENG: plague), merges the energy of raw black metal and the spirituality of pagan metal. Injecting both darkness and hopelessness into her vocal delivery, the impressive vocal range of mastermind Masha “Scream” is underlined by soothing acoustic guitar elements, unsettling wind instruments and relentless drums. Followed by a spiritual animated video, Arkona delves deep into the realities of epidemics, diseases and the main plague of our time: the human existence.

Arkona on “Mor”: “This track, 'Mor', represents the fourth step of the immersion of all of mankind into the abyss. This song is about epidemics, diseases, and multiple deaths that have been haunting mankind through centuries, but subsequently, man himself artificially created the main plague of our time, which has become his next step on the road to hell. The indescribable gloomy images in the video, which were created by the skilled hands of Cybermind Abyss using neural network technology, will help the listener immerse themselves most deeply in the dark atmosphere of the track, by drawing their terrible pictures through the absorbing abyss of our time, thereby predicting the approach of the inevitable apocalypse.”

Preparing listeners for the first step into the abyss, the album opener “Izrechenie. Nachalo” (Eng: The Speech. The Beginning) gently takes the listener’s hand, leading them into trancelike realms of ominous whispers and murmuring voices - a recurring motif on the album. Dominated by rhythmic synths and a catchy bassline, “Ugasaya” (Eng: Fadin’ Away) represents the modern era of Arkona’s pagan roots, as well as the great diversity in their music. Although Kob’ is dedicated to pagan metal, “Mor”, one of the album’s longest tracks, leans towards black metal - forming the most epic hymn on the album. Not only articulating through lyrics, Masha also sets the tone with her keyboard solo on the emotional “Razryvaya plot' ot bezyskhodnosti bytiya” (Eng: Tearing the flesh owing to the despair of being). While society digs its own grave through wars, religious beliefs and environmental problems, pensive wind instruments and acoustic guitar interludes transform the aggression of deep low growls and fast-paced guitar shredding. Closing the album with the world’s absolute apocalypse on “Izrechenie. Iskhod” (Eng: The Speech. The Conclusion), Kob’ is deeply rooted in pagan metal stylings of the old days, but offers a modern spirit via its production and variety alike.

Arkona state about the upcoming album, Kob’: “Kob’ is Arkona's darkest creation to date. Conceptually, the album describes six steps of the descent into the abyss, where each of the songs is the epitome of every step. We invite everyone to cognize the truth of the Primordial Darkness by plunging gradually into the world of the black reality of Suicidal Humanity through its complete annihilation.”

Kob' will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. Flag, Patch, Pendant, 6 x Collectors Card) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Black/White Marbled (12" Booklet (20p), Slipmat, Record Butler) - limited to 300 copies, Napalm Records Shop exclusively

- 2LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1-CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Izrechenie. Nachalo"

"Kob'"

"Ydi"

"Ugasaya"

"Mor"

"Na zakate bagrovogo solntsa"

"Razryvaya plot' ot bezyskhodnosti bytiya"

"Izrechenie. Iskhod"

"Kob'" video:

Arkona are:

Masha "Scream" - Vocals, Keyboards, Percussion

Sergei "Lazar" - Guitars

Ruslan "Kniaz" - Bass

Vladimir "Volk" - Wind Instruments

Alexander Smirnov - Drums

(Photo - Edaliana Rennenkampf)