ARMAGELION Release New Single “Sweet Pain”

Hard rock / heavy metal artist Armagelion has released his standalone single titled "Sweet Pain". The song is taken from the upcoming debut Armagelion five song EP to be released in late 2023.

Armgelion comments:

“Armagelion is back!

“‘Sweet Pain’ is a powerful song about something we can all relate to: A love that kills us, and we enjoy at the same time. We embrace pain and make it sweet. ‘Sweet Pain’ keeps Armagelion's signature melodic hard rock style, adding a touch of power ballad to the Divine Beast's arsenal!”

“Sweet Pain” is the latest single to be part of Armagelion's debut EP, which will be released later in 2023. The Armagelion EP will include all four released singles plus one unreleased song.