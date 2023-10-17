ARMORED DAWN Release New A Ballad About “Hope” With “No Regrets”

On September 22, the Brazilian band Armored Dawn released their newest single on the main audio platforms. “No Regrets” is a song from the band’s upcoming album, which will be released in the second half of 2023. The band has been innovating in its latest releases, bringing songs with different themes from each other, but always addressing feelings that afflict the human being. “No Regrets” is a beautiful ballad about hope, being able to overcome the most difficult and darkest moments and moving forward, proud of who you are without being ashamed or regretting the past.

Once again, mixing was handled by Chris Lord Alge (Muse, Green Day, Nickelback) and mastering by Ted Jensen (Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Metallica). The ballad surprises those who are not yet familiar with Armored Dawn's music, without losing the essence that characterizes and brings identity to the band's sound.

The new single also features a beautiful music video, which was recorded in the city of Torres, on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul in the south of Brazil. The production was handled by Plano9 Filmes, directed by Deivis Horbach and co-directed by Rafael Agostino, the band's keyboardist. In addition to Agostino on keyboards, Armored Dawn's current lineup includes Eduardo Parras (vocals), Tiago de Moura and Timo Kaarkoski (guitars), Heros Trench (bass) and Chris Oliveira (drums).

"No Regrets" video:

"Brand New Way":

"Tides":

"S.O.S.":