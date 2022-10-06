ARMORED DAWN Returns With Triumphant New Single & Music Video “S.O.S.”; Brand New Way Album Artwork Revealed

Brazilian progressive metal band, Armored Dawn, has blazed back onto the scene with their single and music video, “S.O.S.”. Written by Carolina Angeli and the group's former drummer, Rodrigo Oliveira*, "S.O.S." portrays the feelings of a person suffering with depression, who isolation with their pain, believing that no one will ever understand their feelings or what is happening to her.

Mixed by Chris Lord Alge (Muse, Green Day, Nickelback) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Metallica), "S.O.S." shows a great evolution in the band's sound. The composition, while bringing the characteristic identity that marked the sound of Armored Dawn, expands horizons and will surprise those who have somehow missed the band's work.

The music video for “S.O.S.” was directed by Kahue Rozzi, from SimonSays Filmes. The video shows the meeting of different facets and personalities and the inner child of this lonely and depressive character, who is both the heroine and the villain of her own story.

Purchase / stream "S.O.S" here.

The current lineup of Armored Dawn, which includes Eduardo Parras (vocals), Tiago de Moura and Timo Kaarkoski (guitars), Heros Trench (bass), Rafael Agostino (keyboards) and Chris Oliveira (drums), continues to work on future releases.

The band's upcoming album, Brand New Way, was produced and recorded at the renowned Dharma Studios, in São Paulo, by Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, two top names in North American music production. Acclaimed since the 1980s, having won 5 Grammys, Chris Lord-Alge has worked with some of the world's greatest music legends such as James Brown, Prince, Joe Cocker, and Tina Turner, as well as legendary soundtracks such as Rocky IV and Batman.

Sound engineer Ted Jensen, renowned for his work at the renowned Sterling Sound studio, has mastered albums by the Eagles, Jean Michel Jarre, Santana, and Norah Jones, for which he received a Grammy in 2002. In the heaviest fields of music, he worked on the most recent albums by The Pretty Reckless, Death by Rock & Roll, and Death Magnetic, by Metallica, as well as albums by bands such as Korn, Disturbed, Alice in Chains, and Papa Roach.

Create a concept, find the right partners, work to make it all cohesive and invest in the potential to pursue your goals. From this perspective, Armored Dawn appeared in 2014 and became relevant in the Brazilian metal scene. After all, they toured alongside great bands such as Saxon, Megadeth, Scorpions, Whitesnake, Europe, Hammerfall, Rhapsody, Fates Warning, Sabaton, Tarja, in addition to participating in the Motörboat, the cruise of the legendary Motörhead.

The first two albums, Power of Warrior (2016) and Barbarians in Black (2018), were produced by important professionals such as Tommy Hansen (Helloween, Jorn), Bruno Agra (We Are Harlot) and Kato Khandwala (The Pretty Reckless, Papa Roach). The third, Viking Zombie, was produced, mixed and mastered by Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench, who is a veteran producer, with more than 200 bands under his belt and a Latin Grammy winner.

Presenting a sophisticated and versatile metal, the group collects great works in music videos, such as the super production “Sail Away” and “Beware of the Dragon”, shown in all movie theaters in Brazil during the trailers for the movie Aquaman. Besides them, “Ragnarok” and “Animal Uncaged” (recorded at the Rockfest Festival, at Allianz Parque, São Paulo, when they played to around 37,000 people) have millions of views on YouTube.

During the pandemic, they released the single “Stronger Together”, which was very well accepted by the fans. The fourth album in Armored Dawn's career is currently being produced by the band.