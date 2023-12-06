ARMORED SAINT Announce Saints Will Conquer 2024 European / UK Summer Tour Dates

Iconic heavy metal outfit Armored Saint will return to Europe in the summer for a full run of club shows and handpicked festivals! Please see full dates below, more to be confirmed!

Comments Armored Saint vocalist John Bush:

"What up Euro Saint heads,

Long time no talk. Well that's about to end. After not performing on European soil since 2019, We're proud to announce that we will be returning to Europe in the summer of 2024.

We will be doing a combination of festivals: Wacken, Alcatraz, Rock of Ages, Brutal Assault and Rockstadt Extreme in Romania which will be a first, playing Romania for Saint! We also will be doing some headline shows in Germany, Poland and The Netherlands as well as five dates in Britain!

We love Europe and have been frustrated that it has taken so long to come back but, we WILL make up for lost time! Thanks for your patience!

Looking forward to playing Punching the Sky songs as well as all the classics and maybe a few deep tracks.

See ya soon. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!"

Dates are as follows:

July

27 - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

28 - Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages Festival

30 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

31 - Goleniów, Poland - Rampa Kultura

August

1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

4 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

7 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

10 - Essen, Germany - Turock

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

13 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

14 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

16 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steelmill

17 - London, UK - The Dome

18 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms