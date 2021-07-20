ARMORED SAINT Announce Tour Dates With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, PRONG

Last October, Armored Saint released their eighth full-length, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record: a short run of shows with Black Label Society and Prong in December.

Frontman John Bush comments: "We're super excited to finally be doing some dates in support of Punching The Sky!! Albeit a year in two months after it came out. What makes it even more exciting is to support Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society!! Let's do it!!!!"

Tour dates:

December

27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Purchase and stream Punching The Sky here.

Armored Saint lineup:

Joey Vera - Bass

Gonzo Sandoval - Drums

Phil Sandoval - Guitars

John Bush - Vocals

Jeff Duncan - Guitars

(Photo - Travis Shinn)