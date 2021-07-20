ARMORED SAINT Announce Tour Dates With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, PRONG

July 20, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal armored saint black label society prong

Last October, Armored Saint released their eighth full-length, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record: a short run of shows with Black Label Society and Prong in December.

Frontman John Bush comments: "We're super excited to finally be doing some dates in support of Punching The Sky!! Albeit a year in two months after it came out. What makes it even more exciting is to support Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society!! Let's do it!!!!"

Tour dates:

December
27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Purchase and stream Punching The Sky here.

Armored Saint lineup:

Joey Vera - Bass
Gonzo Sandoval - Drums
Phil Sandoval - Guitars
John Bush - Vocals
Jeff Duncan - Guitars

(Photo - Travis Shinn)




