ARMORED SAINT Announce Tour Dates With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, PRONG
July 20, 2021, an hour ago
Last October, Armored Saint released their eighth full-length, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band has announced their first tour dates in support of this record: a short run of shows with Black Label Society and Prong in December.
Frontman John Bush comments: "We're super excited to finally be doing some dates in support of Punching The Sky!! Albeit a year in two months after it came out. What makes it even more exciting is to support Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society!! Let's do it!!!!"
Tour dates:
December
27 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
28 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Grand
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern
30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
31 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Purchase and stream Punching The Sky here.
Armored Saint lineup:
Joey Vera - Bass
Gonzo Sandoval - Drums
Phil Sandoval - Guitars
John Bush - Vocals
Jeff Duncan - Guitars
(Photo - Travis Shinn)