ARMORED SAINT Discuss New Single / Video "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison) - "A Really Interesting Choice Of Song"; Video

Armored Saint, leaders and stalwarts of the American heavy metal scene since the early 1980s, are back with a brilliant rendition of "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)". The classic track was originally written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter and was first released by People in 1970. Additional covers include The Four Tops (1974), Sanatana (1978), and The Doobie Brothers (1989).

Comments vocalist John Bush, "[Bassist] Joey [Vera] came up with the idea of doing the song. We've always been huge fans of old school soul and R&B music so it was a no brainer. It's got a great groove, perfect for our rhythm section, and Jeff [Duncan]'s and Phil [Sandoval]'s guitars are screaming. Plus, the cool lyrics make it ideal for the 'SAINT style. Levi Stubbs [The Four Tops] was such a rad singer; I just tried to do him justice. I think this would make him a metal fan!"

"One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)" was produced by Joey Vera, mixed by Jay Ruston, and mastered by Maor Applebaum.

Armored Saint discuss the new single in the video below:

Watch the official video by My Good Eye: Music Visuals, below:

Armored Saint recently wrapped up a wildly successful North American tour with Queensrÿche and are currently working on music for their upcoming new full-length. Next month, the band will return to European stages for a sixteen-date run of shows, which will include appearances at Headbangers Open Air, Wacken Festival, Fezen Festival, Brutal Assault Festival, and more.

Armored Saint:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)