ARMORED SAINT Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame; Video

US heavy metal giants, Armored Saint, were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the Whisky A Go Go last night, Thursday, July 13. Watch video below.

"Armored Saint have been delivering great metal for decades and we look forwarding to giving them a proper salute this summer, on their home turf of Southern California, at the Whisky A Go Go,” said Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo." Marci Wiser commented, “Once they unleashed the crushing riff and vocals of ‘Can U Deliver’ in the ‘80s, I instantly knew they’d be hall of famers. I’m honored to host the event and I’ll have my horns way up.”

As one of the leaders of the Los Angeles heavy metal scene, Armored Saint have amassed a worldwide audience and achieved success and critical acclaim through several albums, including March Of The Saint, Delirious Nomad, and Raising Fear. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, one EP, two live albums and one compilation album.

The Metal Hall of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Armored Saint are:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums