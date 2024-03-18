ARMORED SAINT - New Music Underway; North American Tour With QUEENSRŸCHE Launches March 27

Iconic heavy metallers Armored Saint, who’ve been hard at work demoing tracks for their upcoming new full-length, will return to the stage later this month as direct support to Queensrÿche. The trek, which commences on March 27 in Anaheim, California, includes twelve Armored Saint headlining shows scattered throughout.

Comments Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera, “We're super stoked to be going back out on the road with our good friends Queensrÿche! We've done several tours in the past and we always have a great time being on the road with these great musicians and friends! We're looking forward to playing some cities we've never played before and also, we'll be playing some of these dates as headliners! We'll be pulling out some deep cuts and playing an extended set so we hope to see you come out to all of these shows! We've been busy writing new music so keep your ears peeled in the near future for some new SAINT! Until then, we'll see you up front!"

Tickets are on sale now with VIP upgrades available here. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

March

27 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

28 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA **

31 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

April

2 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Gothic Theater - Englewood, CO

5 - Barnato - Omaha, NE **

6 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

7 - Paramount - Cedar Rapids, IA

9 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

11 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH **

12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

13 - State Theater - Kalamazoo, MI

14 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

16 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

17 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

19 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

20 - Theater Beanfield - Montreal, QC

21 - Elements - Kitchener, ON

23 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA **

24 - The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY **

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

4 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA **

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft Myers, FL

15 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX **

16 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

17 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

18 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK **

20 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ **

21 - Count’s Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV **

** Armored Saint headlining show

Armored Saint lineup:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)