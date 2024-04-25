ARMORED SAINT Re-Signs With Metal Blade Records; Band To Play Special Hometown Show Next Month

Legendary heavy metal outfit, Armored Saint, have renewed their long running partnership with Metal Blade Records with a worldwide multi-album deal. Metal Blade released Armored Saint's 1983 eponymous debut EP and the band has called Metal Blade home since 1988's Saints Will Conquer live album.

The band comments:

John Bush: "Armored Saint cemented our family relationship with Metal Blade even more by signing a new contract for a record due in 2025. There is nowhere else I'd rather be! I love [Chairman/CEO] Brian [Slagel], [President] Tracy [Vera], and the staff. It's home. What more can I say."

Gonzo Sandoval: "I'm pleased to say that in the year of 2024 we have re-signed a record deal with Metal Blade Records. Once again, I'm looking forward to making killer Armored Saint music with Metal Blade as our record label. I feel blessed and appreciate the opportunity to be able to release a new Armored Saint record in 2025! Stay tuned Armored Saint Hooligans throughout the world and beyond and spread the word. Armored Saint for Life!"

Phil Sandoval: "Armored Saint and Metal Blade have a long history and after all the incredible amount of trials and tribulations the band has been through, Metal Blade has been there for Armored Saint. Brian Slagel in particular was paramount in getting me back in the band to record Symbol Of Salvation along with Jeff Duncan. And in 2024 we have a new deal. I just want to say, 'Thank you, Metal Blade.'"

Jeff Duncan: "I'm so thrilled to sign a new deal with Metal Blade Records. Metal Blade has been Armored Saint's home for many years and I'm looking forward to another new and productive chapter with them!"

Joey Vera: "We're honored to continue our long relationship with Metal Blade Records with this new signing. Their staunch support for Armored Saint has been one of the pillars in the band's history. We cannot do any of this without them and we look forward to bringing even more new music this year."

Adds Metal Blade CEO Brian Slagel, "I am honored and humbled to continue our long standing relationship with Armored Saint! One of the best metal bands of all time! So happy to keep them in the Metal Blade family!"

Armored Saint are currently on tour supporting Queensrÿche. The trek, which commenced on March 27 in Anaheim, California, includes several Armored Saint headlining shows scattered throughout and closes with a very special hometown headlining show on May 22 at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

