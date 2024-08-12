ARMORED SAINT Replace DEATH ANGEL On North American Leg Of W.A.S.P.'s "Album One Alive World Tour '24"
August 12, 2024, an hour ago
W.A.S.P. is pleased to announce that Armored Saint will now be joining the "Album One Alive" fall 2024 North American tour. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Death Angel will no longer be able to be a part of this tour.
Tickets and VIP packages available here. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
October
26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*
28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November
1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
9 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11 - Toronto, ON - History
13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
December
1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
* no support acts