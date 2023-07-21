ARMORED SAINT's JOHN BUSH On W.A.S.P. Tour Cancellation - "To Say We Are Super Bummed Would Be An Understatement"

The second leg of Armored Saint’s North American tour supporting W.A.S.P. has been canceled due to extensive back injuries suffered by W.A.S.P.’s Blackie Lawless during the European leg of the run. The tour will be canceled so Lawless can complete a full recovery. Tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Armored Saint vocalist John Bush comments, “To say we are super bummed about the tour being canceled would be an understatement. We were all prepping hard, and I was looking forward to turning 60 years old in Wheeling, West Virginia. That being said, we understand Blackie’s physical condition and we stand behind him and hope for a speedy recovery. Thank you to all the fans who purchased tickets and VIP packages. The Concert Tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase. Armored Saint VIP Upgrade holders should go to www.national-acts.com for a full refund. Thank you for all your loyalty as always! I’m gonna turn a negative into a positive and let you know that this little snafu has allowed us to start writing songs for a new record. It’s sounding killer!”

Armored Saint lineup:

John Bush – vocals

Jeff Duncan – guitars

Phil Sandoval – guitars

Joey Vera – bass

Gonzo Sandoval – drums

(Photo - Travis Shinn)