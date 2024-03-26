ARMORED SAINT To Release "One Chain Don't Make No Prison" Digital Single In June; Track Was Previously Performed By FOUR TOPS, SANTANA, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Iconic heavy metallers Armored Saint, who’ve been hard at work demoing tracks for their upcoming new full-length, will release their new digital single, "One Chain Don't Make No Prison", in June via Metal Blade Records. "One Chain Don't Make No Prison" was previously performed by People (1970), Four Tops (1974), Santana (1978), and The Doobie Brothers (1989).

Speaking with Classic Rock History, bassist Joey Vera reveals, "Currently, we have recorded a single, which will be released in June 2024 on Metal Blade Records in digital format only. It’s a cover of a song recorded by the R&B group The Four Tops. It’s one of my favorite songs from that era, and I thought John Bush would do it justice - which he does! He killed it! We are also writing for a new record. We’re looking for a 2025 release."

In regards to the aforementioned new music, Vera adds: "We’re about seven songs in with new material. All the guys are contributing, and we’re just trying to write great songs. As usual for us, we’re trying to stretch out a bit and take some chances but still keeping it in the Armored Saint world. It’s going great."

Armored Saint will return to the stage this month as direct support to Queensrÿche. The trek, which commences on March 27 in Anaheim, California, includes twelve Armored Saint headlining shows scattered throughout.

Comments Joey Vera, “We're super stoked to be going back out on the road with our good friends Queensrÿche! We've done several tours in the past and we always have a great time being on the road with these great musicians and friends! We're looking forward to playing some cities we've never played before and also, we'll be playing some of these dates as headliners! We'll be pulling out some deep cuts and playing an extended set so we hope to see you come out to all of these shows! We've been busy writing new music so keep your ears peeled in the near future for some new SAINT! Until then, we'll see you up front!"

Tickets are on sale now with VIP upgrades available here. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

March

27 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

28 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA **

31 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

April

2 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Gothic Theater - Englewood, CO

5 - Barnato - Omaha, NE **

6 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

7 - Paramount - Cedar Rapids, IA

9 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

11 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH **

12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

13 - State Theater - Kalamazoo, MI

14 - Majestic - Detroit, MI

16 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

17 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

19 - Phoenix Theater - Toronto, ON

20 - Theater Beanfield - Montreal, QC

21 - Elements - Kitchener, ON

23 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA **

24 - The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT

30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

May

1 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY **

3 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

4 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA **

5 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

7 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

10 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

12 - The Ranch - Ft Myers, FL

15 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX **

16 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

17 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX ** w/ Dangerous Toys

18 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK **

20 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ **

21 - Count’s Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV **

** Armored Saint headlining show

Armored Saint lineup:

John Bush - vocals

Jeff Duncan - guitars

Phil Sandoval - guitars

Joey Vera - bass

Gonzo Sandoval - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)