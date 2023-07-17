ARMORED SAINT Vocalist JOHN BUSH - "We Kind Of Started Writing Some Songs"

On July 13th at Book Soup in West Hollywood, California, during a signing event for Brian Slagel's new book, Swing Of The Blade, Armored Saint frontman John Bush was asked about the possibility of new music from his band.

Bush replied, "We kind of started writing some songs a little bit, Joey Vera (bassist) and myself. We are kind of like the catalyst to get the songwriting going. We kind of move slow — very slow — but I say it's quality over quantity. So even though there's not a lot of Armored Saint records, they're all great. Tracy, who's Joey's wife and is the president of Metal Blade and is an amazing person, has kind of tried to give us a kick in the ass to hurry up a little bit. And I am gonna be turning 60 next month, so it's, like, time is not our side."

Video of the complete Q&A session, featuring Brian Slagel, John Bush, and Betsy Weiss from Bitch, can be viewed below, courtesy of The Metal Voice.

Armored Saint's last album, Punching The Sky, was released in 2020 via Metal Blade.

In live news, Armored Saint will be opening for W.A.S.P. across North America in August and September. Confirmed dates are as listed:

August

4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre *

5 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

10 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

11 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

12 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

18 - Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theater *

19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center *

20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

24 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

27 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

29 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale Theatre

30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

31 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall *

September

1 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

3 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

5 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

7 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

8 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

9 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

* not a Live Nation Date

(Photo - Travis Shinn)