Armstrong MetalFest - Canada's Mountain Mosh Pit Adds ATRÆ BILIS, BODYBOX, And GREGORIOUS To 2024 Lineup

Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest announces the addition of three more heavy metal brigades to their 2024 lineup with dissonant and atmospheric tech death metallers Atrae Billis, Orlando's two-fisted two steppin' double wide aural assault squad Bodybox, and Kamloops newest up and coming ear shattering ensemble Gregorious to this year's 2024 lineup being held on July 12 and 13 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley.

This 14th annual gathering of metalheads will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

This year's lineup will be headlined by Californian tech death giants Decrepit Birth and Kansas City's The Browning, who will be unleashing their unique eclectic blend of electronicore and deathcore. Also featured on this year's two-day festival, is the return of Okanagan Black Metallers Xul (Vernon, BC) and Edmonton death metallers Eye Of Horus along with first-time performances from Vancouver twin brother duo Opal In Sky, San Francisco's outside-the-box prog metallers Cyborg Octopus, plus the tech death fury of Riverside, CA's Arkaik among many more (full lineup listed below).

Festival weekend passes are on sale now, here. All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9 AM on Friday, July 12 until 12 PM on Sunday, July 14. Free camping is included.

AMF 2024 Lineup:

Decrepit Birth (Santa Cruz, CA)

The Browning (Kansas City, MO)

Xul (Vernon, BC)

Opal In Sky (Vancouver, BC)

Cyborg Octopus (San Francisco, CA)

Eye Of Horus (Edmonton, AB)

Atrae Billis (Vancouver, BC)

Arkaik (Riverside, CA)

Bobybox (Orlando, FL)

Nott (Seattle, WA)

Dessiderium (Phoenix, AZ)

Odinfist (Armstrong, BC)

Misyrion (Vancouver, BC)

Death Machine (Kelowna, BC)

Satanic Tea Company (Calgary, AB)

Ravensun (Nanaimo, BC)

Crown Of Madness (Vancouver, BC)

Vaegon (Edmonton, AB)

Lynx (Calgary, AB)

Kelevra (Regina, SK)

Kings Rot (Calgary, AB)

Gregorious (Kamloops, BC)

Dendros (Kamloops, BC)

Thirteen Goats (Vancouver, BC)

Anomalist (Prince George, BC

Burn It All (Kamloops, BC)

Augur (Kamloops, BC)