ARNEL PINEDA Hopes To See JOURNEY Reunite With STEVE PERRY - "It Would Be One Of The Highlights Of My Life"

In a new interview with Andy Greene for Rolling Stone, Journey frontman Arnel Pineda talks about the band's upcoming new album - their first new since 2011’s Eclipse, and first since parting ways with drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory, who were replaced by bassist Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden (who’s doubling as the album’s producer).

Pineda also discusses the upcoming biopic about his life, and why he still dreams about a Journey reunion with Steve Perry. An excerpt follows:

Rolling Stone: What was it like to finally meet Steve after all these years?

Arnel Pineda: "I posted on Instagram that I had waited 35 years for that. It was dreamy. I couldn’t believe I met him since he’s very reclusive and he avoids people. He didn’t want to get interviewed, at least until he released his new record [Traces] and then suddenly he was out there, going to radio stations and accepting interviews. I was really surprised that he agreed to meet me. It’s one of the most special things that happened in my life. He’s one of my heroes when it comes to singing. I remember back in the Eighties, I would sleep on the bus with my Walkman on in my ears as his voice sang all these favorite songs from Journey."

Rolling Stone: I really dug his new record.

Arnel Pineda: "It was amazing. I’ve been teasing Jonathan [Cain] and Neal [Schon]. 'Why don’t you invite Steve Perry over for a tour?' Oh, my God. I never saw them back in the Eighties. I was just a young kid in Manila, just playing around, with no chance of going to the States and seeing their show, but they were one of my favorite bands."

Rolling Stone: I’ve spoken to Steve a bunch of times in the past few years. We even talked just a few weeks ago.

Arnel Pineda: "Oh, my God!"

Rolling Stone: Judging by our talks, I’m extremely confident that he’s happy to leave the Journey baton with you.

Arnel Pineda: "That’s even more pressure I’m getting, hearing this from you. At the same time, I’m truly honored. But I’m not losing [the hope] that one day he’ll join the band for two or three songs. It would be one of the highlights of my life if that happens."

Rolling Stone: It would almost be on the scale of Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd re-forming at this point.

Arnel Pineda: "My God. It would be the same thing for me with Led Zeppelin because I haven’t seen them either, or Pink Floyd. I wish they would be complete again. It’s like completing a circle, being back up onstage again."

Read the complete interview at RollingStone.com.