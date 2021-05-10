ARNEL PINEDA, JOEL HOEKSTRA, BILLY SHEEHAN And Others Cover STEVE MILLER BAND's "Abracadabra"; Video

Journey vocalist, Arnel Pineda, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Abracadabra', from their album Abracadabra released in 1982. Big thanks to my good friends for this awesome collaboration."

Lineup:

Arnel Pineda - Vocals

Joel Hoekstra - Guitar

Billy Sheehan - Bass

Van Romaine - Drums

Ollie Marland - Keys/B-vox

Lenny Castro - Percussion

- Mixed by Chris Collier

- Video by Tony Dickinson