ARNEL PINEDA, JOEL HOEKSTRA, BILLY SHEEHAN And Others Cover STEVE MILLER BAND's "Abracadabra"; Video
May 10, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Journey vocalist, Arnel Pineda, has released the video below, along with the following message:
"Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Abracadabra', from their album Abracadabra released in 1982. Big thanks to my good friends for this awesome collaboration."
Lineup:
Arnel Pineda - Vocals
Joel Hoekstra - Guitar
Billy Sheehan - Bass
Van Romaine - Drums
Ollie Marland - Keys/B-vox
Lenny Castro - Percussion
- Mixed by Chris Collier
- Video by Tony Dickinson