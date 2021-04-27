ARNEL PINEDA Shares Video Of First-Ever Live Performance With JOURNEY - "Every Nerve In My Body Felt Numb"
Singer Arnel Pineda has shared the video below, along with the following message:
"Sharing with you guys my first ever live performance with my band Journey, this was in Chile back in 2008. This takes me back to the time when every nerve in my body felt numb, with all the excitement and of course the chance to prove that I deserve to be the frontman of one of the world's most successful rock bands."