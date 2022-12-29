AROGYA Presents New Single / Video "Desire"

Synth-rock pioneers of India, Arogya release “Desire”, the second single off their upcoming album SuperNatural. "Desire" is a dark rock song with a touch of power ballad, infused with Oriental scales to give it a melodious tinge of Eastern flavour. Arogya is known for being the first-ever synth-rock band to emerge from India, and the first band from Northeast India to sign with an international record label. The new Arogya album is set for a worldwide release in 2023.

"Our second single is named 'Desire'. Have you ever had such strong intense feelings of wanting, a deep aching of longing, a bottomless hole of emptiness in your heart that no one else but a special One could fill it. This song is about that passionate craving for that One in your dreams beyond your grasp, igniting a fire so fierce inside that will make you defy destiny and challenge fate." - Arogya

Visual Kei elements bring even more playful lightness to the colorful potpourri of Arogya's sound worlds, and the profound lyrics, sometimes shouted in a soulful clear voice, but also sometimes in a heavy metal style and evil growls, deal with love, pain, transience, hope and the effort to escape the inner darkness, as does life as such.

"Our first single 'Supernatural' is about an encounter with a Supernatural being / Deity and how humans tend to worship the divine and powerful, the allure and temptation of the mystic and mysterious; to pin their hopes, wants and wishes on the Supernatural which may not always turn out to be good or with the right intentions. This song has a dark melancholic vibe to it and we hope it will connect to our fans and new audiences alike." - Arogya